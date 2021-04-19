All residents 16+ in RI, Mass. eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All residents in Rhode Island and Massachusetts 16 years and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Both state leaders announced everyone 16+ would be eligible on April 19, prior to President Joe Biden moving up his deadline to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide.

Roughly 1.7 million people are newly eligible in Massachusetts, while there are around 258,000 newly eligible in Rhode Island.



Overnight, Rhode Island updated eligibility to 16+ on VaccinateRI.org, the site used to book appointments at state-run sites and associated independent pharmacies.

As of 5 a.m., there were thousands of appointments available, leftover from last Friday’s appointment drop.

Retail pharmacies have also changed their eligibility criteria. Walgreens changed its eligibility to 16+ early Sunday afternoon, while CVS did so after midnight Monday.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccines are able to be administered.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine remains on pause while an advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awaits more evidence to see if the vaccine is associated with a rare blood clot.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices could vote or decide on updated recommendations for J&J when it meets on Friday.

Last week, the R.I. Department of Health shared out of everyone vaccinated so far in the state, 99.9% have contracted COVID-19, which Health Department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott noted is greater than the efficacy reported in all three vaccines clinical trials.

“That should be an encouragement for every eligible Rhode Islander who has not been vaccinated yet to go out and make an appointment to get their shot,” Dr. Alexander-Scott said. “Come Monday, April 19 there will be no excuses for everyone who is eligible.”

While there were some appointments available through state-run sites in Rhode island Monday morning, the state releases every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m., and has occasionally released additional appointments on other days of the week if more become available.

Beginning Monday, there will be more options for how to get to an appointment in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is also now offering free rides to anyone going to vaccination appointments.

To request a ride, call (401) 781-9400 or email CustomerService@RIPTA.com. Riders are required to wear face masks on the bus.