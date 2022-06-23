PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the designation for all five counties in Rhode Island on Thursday.

The community level for each county has been reduced from “medium” to “low,” the R.I. Department of Health announced.

The CDC updates the levels for each county weekly based on case rates, hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

Data from the Health Department shows Rhode Island has seen declines in new hospital admissions and the rate of new cases per 100,000 people every week since May 14.

As of Tuesday, there were 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Over the past four weeks, COVID-19 was the cause of 28% of hospitalizations, according to the data, while it was a contributing cause in 29.5% of cases and not a cause in the remaining 42.5% of cases.

The Health Department also reported 199 new positive cases and two additional deaths on Thursday.