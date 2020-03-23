All ‘nonessential businesses’ to close for 2 weeks in Massachusetts, Baker orders

Breaking News
BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is issuing an emergency order for all “nonessential businesses” to close their workplaces by noon Tuesday as he takes further steps to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

PDF: List of essential goods, services in MassachusettsDownload

Businesses deemed nonessential are encouraged to continue operations remotely, Baker said Monday, while those on the list are urged to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Everyone should know: We will always allow all grocery stores, pharmacies, and other types of businesses that provide essential goods and services to Massachusetts residents to continue to operate, and we will not stop anyone from accessing these essential businesses,” he noted.

While on-site food and beverage consumption is prohibited, restaurants, bars and other establishments are encouraged to continue offering food through takeout and delivery.

Baker also announced he’s directing the Mass. Department of Public Health to issue a ‘stay-at-home advisory urging residents to avoid unnecessary activities and travel for the same two-week period. He strongly advised people over 70 and those with underlying health issues to stay home and limit interactions with others as much as possible,

Baker said he doesn’t support home confinement for public health reasons.

On Sunday, Massachusetts officials reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to five. To date, the state has 646 cases and more than 1,100 people being monitored and under quarantine.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give her own daily coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m., where she is expected to announce new measures to curb interstate travel.

