All Mass. residents 18+ eligible to receive COVID-19 booster

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday that effective immediately, all Massachusetts residents ages 18 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

People can get the additional shot six months after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments are now available on vaxfinder.mass.gov at more than 1,000 locations across the Commonwealth.

Those having trouble using VaxFinder or accessing the internet can call 211 for the COVID-19 resource line from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

CDC guidelines allow for mixing and matching with the booster doses, meaning people can choose which vaccine they receive, no matter which one they started with.

The Baker-Polito administration recommends anyone with questions about which booster is right for them to contact their health care provider.

Data shows Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration, with more than 94% of adults having received at least one dose and 81% of the total population fully vaccinated. More than 800,000 residents have received a booster shot, according to the Department of Public Health.