All judicial buildings in RI reopening without restrictions other than masking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s back to business as usual at courthouses throughout Rhode Island on Tuesday.

All judicial buildings will now be open without restrictions, except for wearing a face mask.

According to an executive order Gov. Dan McKee signed on July 20, jury trials and in-person hearings can now resume, and you can now pay court fees at the clerk’s office.

“As the grip of COVID-19 begins to wan and the case numbers and fatalities abate, the public health restrictions that have become a fact of life for Rhode Islanders have concomitantly begun to recede as well,” the executive order read in part.

Although courts will resume operations without restrictions, caution is still advised and the practices that reflect that.

Signage remains on the front doors asking if you’ve self-screened for COVID symptoms and plexiglass is still up in addition to everyone wearing a mask.

The slow return to pre-pandemic practices doesn’t completely get rid of the ones that began during the pandemic. Remote hearings and online payments are still highly encouraged and both are no longer first-come, first-served with appointments now needed.