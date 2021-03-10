Alexander-Scott: RI ranks 6th in country for most residents who’ve received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is currently ranked sixth nationwide when it comes to the number of people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) Director Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Alexander-Scott said about 23% of Rhode Islanders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Where we are now in our timeline in terms of the schedule is where we intended to be when we rolled out the schedule several weeks ago,” she said.

Alexander-Scott said by mid-March, residents ages 60 and older, as well as people ages 16 and older with underlying health conditions, will be eligible to receive the vaccine through the state.

“As we get additional vaccine we plan to accelerate all of the subsequent eligibility timeline that we can,” she said.

Lifespan announced Wednesday that residents ages 16 and older who’s immunocompromised can now receive the vaccine at any of their clinics.

Alexander-Scott said scheduling an appointment to get vaccinated will get easier as more mass vaccination sites open.

There are currently three state-run vaccination sites that administer a minimum of 5,000 doses per week, according to Alexander-Scott.

“We have significantly accelerated our rollout as a part of Phase 2,” she said.

Alexander-Scott also shared some positive news regarding three key COVID-19 metrics the state has been tracking.

She said Rhode Island has seen a 73% dip in positivity rates, 75% decrease in hospitalizations and an 89% drop in fatalities since the data’s peak.

“Vaccines have contributed to this significantly,” Alexander-Scott said.

She emphasized that all three vaccines are not only available in the state, they’re also effective and encouraged eligible residents choose the first one that’s made available to them.

“The best vaccine to go with is the best vaccine available to you,” she said.

Rhode Island received 9,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 3. Alexander-Scott said the state was told it won’t get any additional doses for at least three weeks, but should expect to receive a lower number of doses in four weeks.