Alert Ambulance: All types of COVID-19 tests being used in RI are reliable

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A local medical transportation company is playing a key role in the statewide effort to increase Rhode Island’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

Alert Ambulance is not only providing assistance at testing sites, but its mobile testing services team is also transporting samples to the lab.

Chief Operating Officer Robert Arujo tells Eyewitness News each Alert Ambulance vehicle is equipped with coolers and freezers. He said most of the tests are transported to a lab from nursing homes across the state.

There are a few versions of the tests being used in Rhode Island, all of which include a swabbing of the nasal cavity, according to Arujo.

He said the only differences are the length of time it takes to get a result and whether the tests need to be cooled or at room temperature prior to being administered.

Arujo said all of the tests are reliable and will produce an accurate result regardless of how long they take to process.

“Realistically, the reason you’re seeing different types of tests is because of the high demand for kits across the United States,” he explained. ” So people are trying to put together multiple kits just to meet the need.”

Arujo said Alert Ambulance’s mobile testing services team, along with Abbott Testing provided by CVS, has helped the state reach a testing capacity of 3,000 tests per day.

