Alaska to offer tourists COVID-19 vaccines starting June 1

by: BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

This December 2020 photo provided by Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Village Service Chief Dr. Elizabeth Roll holds a COVID-19 vaccine in Napakiak, Alaska. Getting the vaccine to the world’s farthest corners means delivering it by boat to Maine’s islands, traveling by snowmobile to villages in Alaska and navigating complex waterways in Brazil’s Amazon. (Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says COVID-19 vaccines would be made available at key airports in the state starting June 1.

He made the announcement Friday, as he unveiled plans aimed at bolstering Alaska’s pandemic-battered tourist industry.

Dunleavy, a Republican, outlined plans for a national marketing campaign aimed at luring tourists and said the vaccine offering is “probably another good reason to come to the state of Alaska in the summer.”

Dunleavy and other state leaders have been pushing to allow large cruise ships to return to Alaska after COVID-19 restrictions kept them away last year.

