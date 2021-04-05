Air travel hits pandemic record over Easter weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported the biggest volume at airports on Friday since March 2020, with more than 1.5 million people being screened at airports.

T.F. Green was busy all day Monday, with travelers telling 12 News they noticed more people as well.

Frosoulla Reagan, a Central Falls and Florida resident, has been traveling to and from both states throughout the pandemic. She said that she’s seen an increase in fellow air travelers.

“At the beginning it seemed like the flights, there was nobody on the flights it was very weird,” Reagan said. “The airports were really dead and now they seemed to have picked up. The planes are kind of full.”

There have been 1 million passengers screened daily for the last three weeks, according to the TSA, which are numbers that haven’t been seen since before the pandemic.

“The airlines are very good about making sure people are wearing their masks and follow CDC guidelines, so I feel very safe,” Reagan said.

Just days before Easter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced fully vaccinated people can travel with low-risk of contracting the virus.

The CDC still advises wearing a face mask and social distancing, but said those fully vaccinated can travel within the United States without a test or quarantining.

Rhode Island also updated it’s travel advisory list Monday, removing Missouri and Texas, but adding Colorado, Delaware and Nevada.

If you aren’t fully vaccinated and travel to those states, you are required to test negative or quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Rhode Island.