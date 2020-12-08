CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

AG Neronha to quarantine for 2 weeks

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s top prosecutor will quarantine for two weeks after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

Attorney General Peter Neronha will carry out his responsibilities remotely until he is able to return to the office on Dec. 22.

According to an emailed statement from his office, the household member, who was not named, tested positive Monday.

Neronha will be tested on Tuesday and the results will be made public.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/7/2020: Luke Renchan and Matt D'Amico

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community