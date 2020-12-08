AG Neronha to quarantine for 2 weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s top prosecutor will quarantine for two weeks after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

Attorney General Peter Neronha will carry out his responsibilities remotely until he is able to return to the office on Dec. 22.

According to an emailed statement from his office, the household member, who was not named, tested positive Monday.

Neronha will be tested on Tuesday and the results will be made public.