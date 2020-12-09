AG Neronha tests negative, will quarantine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s top prosecutor says he has tested negative for the coronavirus.
State Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement from his office Wednesday that he will still quarantine for 14 days and follow all appropriate guidelines.
He announced Tuesday that a member of his household had tested positive earlier this in the week and will work remotely.
