Ad campaign launches to build public trust in COVID-19 shots

This image provided by the Ad Council in February 2021 shows part of a marketing campaign to promote COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination in the United States. The “It’s Up To You” campaign was announced Thursday, Feb. 25, as an attempt to build public confidence in vaccines and make sure people get shots when they become widely available. (Ad Council via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A new public service ad campaign aims to convince Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, telling them “It’s Up to You.”

The national campaign announced Thursday by the Ad Council and its partners is focused on those who may be hesitant to get the shots.

The group’s president says the goal is to move people from being hesitant to being confident. The campaign was funded by $52 million in donations.

It includes an array of English and Spanish ads for TV, billboards, social media and publications.

The spots are expected to run throughout the year.