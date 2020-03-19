ACI on lockdown; 3 inmates being tested for coronavirus

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After three ACI inmates began exhibiting flu-like symptoms, officials placed their Medium Security Facility on lockdown.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections (RIDC), said that due to the heightened state of awareness regarding the coronavirus crisis, they are taking every precaution to keep everyone safe.

The three inmates are being tested for COVID-19 and have been placed in isolated medical housing until the test results come back.

The Medium Security Facility will remain on lockdown until the results are back and Ventura says they will be taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize the facility.

This is the only RIDC facility in lockdown.