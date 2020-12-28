ACI inmates, staff members began receiving COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) in Cranston started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday for inmates and correctional officers, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura.

Ventura issued a statement saying vaccination efforts for correctional officers and staff across facilities were administered during a two-day vaccine clinic.

“In collaboration with RIDOH efforts to target high-risk individuals in high-risk congregate settings, we are starting to vaccinate the highest-risk inmates,” Ventura said. “We are continuing our concurrent efforts to vaccinate our entire staff as vaccines become available.”

Roughly 600 COVID-19 cases, including 488 prisoners and 112 staff members, were reported at the ACI last month.

Two ACI inmates and one correctional officer have died after contracting the virus.

Officials said both the 66-year-old inmate, who died earlier this month, and the 79-year-old inmate, who passed away on Christmas, both had underlying or serious health conditions that contributed to their deaths.

Correctional Officer Lt. Russell Freeman died about a month after contracting COVID-19. Freeman started at the ACI in 1991 and had worked in the facility’s Special Investigations Unit for several years, but his most recent assignment was in the women’s facility.