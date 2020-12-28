CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

ACI inmates, staff members began receiving COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) in Cranston started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday for inmates and correctional officers, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura.

Ventura issued a statement saying vaccination efforts for correctional officers and staff across facilities were administered during a two-day vaccine clinic.

“In collaboration with RIDOH efforts to target high-risk individuals in high-risk congregate settings, we are starting to vaccinate the highest-risk inmates,” Ventura said. “We are continuing our concurrent efforts to vaccinate our entire staff as vaccines become available.”

Roughly 600 COVID-19 cases, including 488 prisoners and 112 staff members, were reported at the ACI last month.

Two ACI inmates and one correctional officer have died after contracting the virus.

Officials said both the 66-year-old inmate, who died earlier this month, and the 79-year-old inmate, who passed away on Christmas, both had underlying or serious health conditions that contributed to their deaths.

Correctional Officer Lt. Russell Freeman died about a month after contracting COVID-19. Freeman started at the ACI in 1991 and had worked in the facility’s Special Investigations Unit for several years, but his most recent assignment was in the women’s facility.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community