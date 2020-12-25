ACI inmate dies, had COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An ACI inmate passed away who had also tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to Rhode Island Department of Corrections’ (RIDOC) officials.

The inmate was 79-years-old, and had other serious health conditions that contributed to his death, officials said.

His name will not be released, but the RIDOC did release he was an inmate from the medium security facility of the ACI and was serving a life sentence for murder.

“Any loss of life is very painful for friends and families, especially around the holidays, and we are keeping all who have lost relatives and loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.” said RIDOC Director Patricia A. Coyne-Fague, “We are doing everything we can to keep people as safe as possible – no one wants to see more people die as a result of this virus that has claimed already too many lives in our state, and the rest of the world.”