Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

ACI inmate at Maximum Security facility tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An inmate at the Adult Correctional Institution’s Maximum Security facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

R.I. Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura confirmed the test was part of ongoing safety surveillance testing protocol.

According to Ventura, a total of five sentenced inmates and 14 staff members, including correctional officers, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Our safety planning and proactive approach have generated positive results, placing us among the safest correctional institutions in the country,” Ventura said. “We will continue to post regular updates on Facebook to keep the public informed and working hard to keep people safe.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com