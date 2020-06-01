ACI inmate at Maximum Security facility tests positive for COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An inmate at the Adult Correctional Institution’s Maximum Security facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

R.I. Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura confirmed the test was part of ongoing safety surveillance testing protocol.

According to Ventura, a total of five sentenced inmates and 14 staff members, including correctional officers, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Our safety planning and proactive approach have generated positive results, placing us among the safest correctional institutions in the country,” Ventura said. “We will continue to post regular updates on Facebook to keep the public informed and working hard to keep people safe.”