ACI detained man who had tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The Adult Correctional Institute’s procedures to protect workers and inmates against COVID-19 was put to the test Tuesday when a person who tested positive was taken into their custody Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Corrections.

“We were given prior notice that someone was being brought to the Intake Service Center (ISC) who has previously tested positive for COVID-19,” said spokesperson J.R. Ventura.

The man had an outstanding warrant and was arrested by Rhode Island State Police, according to Ventura.

“Prior to entering the facility, the man was placed in personal protective equipment (PPE), and was met outside the ISC by officers who were also wearing PPE,” Ventura said in an email. “The person was immediately placed in isolation inside a negative-pressure room.”

Ventura said ACI staff followed CDC guidelines and “contained, protected and sanitized” the areas during the man’s brief detention.

“As a safety and security agency, we are prepared to handle this and other similar situations,” he said. “The ISC staff handled his admission and processing with all the necessary precautions and the utmost professionalism.”

The man, who was not identified, was cleared and released Wednesday, according to the department. No other information was available.

