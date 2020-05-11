AAA opening majority of RI branches; DMV service available by appointment only

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Monday, more Rhode Islanders will be able to access DMV services.

AAA Northeast announced its opening a majority of its eight Rhode Island branches.

With the exception of Providence, AAA branches in Cranston, Cumberland, East Providence, Greenville, Middletown, Narragansett and Warwick will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m by appointment only.

AAA membership, insurance, travel and financial services will be available, either in person or through a virtual meeting. In some cases, curbside services will be available, and there will be a strict limit on how many members can be in the offices at a given time.

To make a DMV appointment, visit AAA.com/Appointments.

A news release from AAA Northeast states the reopening of its offices means strict social distancing procedures and CDC guidelines will be followed.

As of now, only the Cranston DMV is open, but during Gov. Gina Raimondo’s briefing on May 5, she said she hopes to reopen at least one satellite office by the end of Phase 1 of reopening Rhode Island’s economy. Like AAA branches, for now, everything will still be by appointment only.

“So why am I saying that? Because that’s how I want you to think about Phase 1, which is very incremental for these next couple of weeks while we’re getting the hang of living this new normal and let’s make sure we know what we’re doing before we scale,” Raimondo said.

Currently, AAA Northeast offices in Massachusetts remain closed, though ten Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) sites are open by appointment only.

Last week, the Massachusetts RMV cautioned customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV when they are trying to renew a license or registration or process any business transactions online, and to be aware of unofficial third-party websites that advertise similar services but have no affiliation with the RMV.

