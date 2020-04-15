A year after blaze, Notre Dame restoration halted by virus

PARIS (AP) — A year after a devastating fire, the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral has been halted by a lockdown in Paris to battle the coronavirus.
The April 15, 2019, blaze gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world.
The medieval landmark that is the jewel of Paris remains locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding that was erected for an earlier renovation.
Plans to start removing the 250 tons of scaffolding are on hold amid the pandemic and all of the workers have been sent home.
But for the archbishop of Paris, “life is still here” in a cathedral that brings hope for a nation in anguish because of the virus.
