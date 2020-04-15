Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

A year after blaze, Notre Dame restoration halted by virus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. The cathedral stands crippled, locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PARIS (AP) — A year after a devastating fire, the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral has been halted by a lockdown in Paris to battle the coronavirus.

The April 15, 2019, blaze gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world.

The medieval landmark that is the jewel of Paris remains locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding that was erected for an earlier renovation.

Plans to start removing the 250 tons of scaffolding are on hold amid the pandemic and all of the workers have been sent home.

But for the archbishop of Paris, “life is still here” in a cathedral that brings hope for a nation in anguish because of the virus.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Wednesday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Morning Update
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com