A year after blaze, Notre Dame restoration halted by virus

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. The cathedral stands crippled, locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PARIS (AP) — A year after a devastating fire, the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral has been halted by a lockdown in Paris to battle the coronavirus.

The April 15, 2019, blaze gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world.

The medieval landmark that is the jewel of Paris remains locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding that was erected for an earlier renovation.

Plans to start removing the 250 tons of scaffolding are on hold amid the pandemic and all of the workers have been sent home.

But for the archbishop of Paris, “life is still here” in a cathedral that brings hope for a nation in anguish because of the virus.

