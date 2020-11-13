A look inside the Cranston field hospital as it prepares to start accepting patients

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Reporters were allowed inside the Cranston field hospital Friday morning for a tour of what the set up looks like.

On Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly worsening in Rhode Island, raising the possibility of another full-scale lockdown and saying she has ordered preparations to begin for a field hospital to start accepting patients.

Only 16% of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients are currently free in Rhode Island’s hospitals, and they are on pace to be filled in about a week or two based on the state’s current trajectory, according to Raimondo.

The field hospital at the former Citizens Bank Call Center opened in mid-April but never had to accept patients. There are 353 beds divided among three pods: A, B, and C and they are color-coordinated.

R.I. Dept. of Administration Director Brett Smiley said the field hospital cost about $8 million to set up and will cost about $3 million each month to operate. It’s fully federally funded, but they said they will also take private insurance from patients.

Dr. Laura Forman, who spoke during Raimondo’s briefing on Thursday, will be running this hospital.

She painted a bleak picture of the situation inside the hospitals, as coronavirus patients say goodbye to their loved ones on FaceTime and die alone, comforted only by their physicians.

When it comes to staffing, Shannon Sullivan, CEO of Women & Infants, says it’s going to be harder to find people now than it was in the spring. She said that in the spring, elective surgeries had been stopped along with other services being cut down allowing extra medical personnel to look for work.

Sullivan added they are putting out a call to anyone with medical skills to help.