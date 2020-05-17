92 new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts; 1,077 more cases

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 92 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday for a total of 5,797.

The number of positive cases rose by 1,077 since Saturday to 86,010.

Health officials said about three percent of those cases are currently hospitalized. 702 people are in the intensive care units at local hospitals.

460,826 total tests have been performed in the state, with 12,737 reported on Sunday.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

