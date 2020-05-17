Live Now
Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
92 new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts; 1,077 more cases

Coronavirus

FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 92 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday for a total of 5,797.

The number of positive cases rose by 1,077 since Saturday to 86,010.

Health officials said about three percent of those cases are currently hospitalized. 702 people are in the intensive care units at local hospitals.

460,826 total tests have been performed in the state, with 12,737 reported on Sunday.

