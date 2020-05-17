BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 92 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday for a total of 5,797.
The number of positive cases rose by 1,077 since Saturday to 86,010.
Health officials said about three percent of those cases are currently hospitalized. 702 people are in the intensive care units at local hospitals.
460,826 total tests have been performed in the state, with 12,737 reported on Sunday.
See complete breakdown of numbers>>
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- 92 new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts; 1,077 more cases
- Community helps athlete mark 30th anniversary with Special Olympics
- 10 more deaths, hospitalizations dip in Rhode Island
- Middletown man on road to recovery after contracting COVID-19
- Providence College officials apologize following large student gathering Saturday