CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

File – Two New York City Police officers patrol a busy intersection on Main Street in Flushing, a largely Asian American neighborhood, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Queens borough, N.Y. More than 26,000 of New York City’s municipal workers remained unvaccinated after the deadline on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s vaccination mandate for city workers took effect Monday amid fierce resistance among a minority of workers in a few critical public safety jobs.

As of Sunday, 1 in 4 of the city’s uniformed firefighters still hadn’t gotten a first dose of the vaccine, as required.

About 1 in 6 police officers were still unvaccinated.

It wasn’t clear how many might have rushed to get a dose at the last minute over the weekend.

Under the city’s mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of the vaccine will be suspended without pay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com