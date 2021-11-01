9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

File – Two New York City Police officers patrol a busy intersection on Main Street in Flushing, a largely Asian American neighborhood, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Queens borough, N.Y. More than 26,000 of New York City’s municipal workers remained unvaccinated after the deadline on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s vaccination mandate for city workers took effect Monday amid fierce resistance among a minority of workers in a few critical public safety jobs.

As of Sunday, 1 in 4 of the city’s uniformed firefighters still hadn’t gotten a first dose of the vaccine, as required.

About 1 in 6 police officers were still unvaccinated.

It wasn’t clear how many might have rushed to get a dose at the last minute over the weekend.

Under the city’s mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of the vaccine will be suspended without pay.