9 more COVID-19 deaths in RI, 50 new cases

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another nine Rhode Islanders have died with COVID-19, according to Thursday’s data released by the R.I. Department of Health, bringing the total to 885 deaths.

There were 50 new cases confirmed out of 2,826 tests, a positivity rate of 1.7%. The positive rate for all the tests conducted in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic is 7.4%.

The number of people in the hospital remained the same Thursday, at 126, and has been dropping steadily for weeks.

A total of 16,269 Rhode Island residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1, roughly 1.5% of the population.

With no big spikes in cases or hospitalizations during Phase 2, Gov. Gina Raimondo said she plans to announce more details about Phase 3 during her thrice-weekly briefing on Friday.

Phase 2 started on June 1, with a large swath of industries reopening including gyms, salons and child care centers. There have also been several large outdoor protests, leading the governor and Health Department to recommend protesters get tested.

Asymptomatic people in certain industries such as child care, transit workers and close-contact workers, along with anyone who attended a protest, can sign up to get tested at portal.ri.gov.

She announced on Wednesday more testing sites for asymptomatic people, at Stop & Shop locations in Cranston, Pawtucket and Providence. That’s in addition to asymptomatic people who are being directed to the state’s other testing sites.