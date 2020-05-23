Live Now
Dr. Anthony Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
773 new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts; 76 more deaths

FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) on Saturday announced 76 more COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 6,304 in the state.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose by 773 in the past 24 hours to 91,662.

As of Saturday, 2,237 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus. 610 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.

520,986 people in Massachusetts have now been tested, with 9,342 new tests conducted since Friday

