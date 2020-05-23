BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) on Saturday announced 76 more COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 6,304 in the state.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose by 773 in the past 24 hours to 91,662.
As of Saturday, 2,237 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus. 610 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.
520,986 people in Massachusetts have now been tested, with 9,342 new tests conducted since Friday
See complete breakdown of numbers >>
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- 773 new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts; 76 more deaths
- East Greenwich Fire Dept. facing staff shortage; 8 out due to coronavirus
- NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season
- 18 more deaths reported Saturday; COVID-19 hospitalizations fall in RI
- Watch: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’