700K Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated; 32 new COVID cases, 1 death reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Steven Senne

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 700,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island have gotten at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, new data shows.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, the state has administered just shy of 1.3 million doses to date. As of Wednesday, 700,762 people were at least partially vaccinated, while 664,661 were considered fully vaccinated, having gotten both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Health Department also reported 32 new cases Wednesday and a daily positivity rate of 0.6%, along with Rhode Island’s second COVID-19-related death since June 29. The state’s reported death toll stands at 2,732.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Currently, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island, with two in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

On Tuesday, health officials reported upticks in the state’s weekly metrics for the first time in months.

Rhode Island is the first state in the country where all public and private colleges and universities are requiring students to get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.

Providence

