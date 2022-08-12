PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Bristol, Providence, and Washington counties are now at the “medium” level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC sets these levels weekly to show how the virus is currently affecting each county.

The COVID-19 community level for Kent County was raised last week to “medium,” where it stayed after Friday’s update, while Newport County remained “low,” along with Bristol County, Mass.

The R.I. Department of Health has started to provide weekly updates of the state’s COVID-19 data, rather than daily.

On Thursday, the Health Department said there were 1,839 new positive cases among residents over the previous week and two additional deaths.

There were 115 hospital admissions throughout the week, up from 95 the previous week and 85 the week before that, according to the data. As of Thursday, there were 102 hospitalized with COVID-19, but fewer than five in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.