PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another part of Rhode Island is now considered to have high transmission of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the COVID-19 community level to “high” for Newport County, which joins Providence and Kent counties at that level. Bristol and Washington counties are one step below at “medium.”

The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.

The CDC recommends that people in areas of high transmission wear masks in crowded public settings and get tested after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive.

Three respiratory viruses — COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — have been spreading nationwide after people got together with family and friends over the holidays.