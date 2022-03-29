PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off Tuesday on a second booster dose for some Americans at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are 50 years of age and older and at least four months removed from their first booster dose.

When it comes to immunocompromised individuals, the FDA authorized the following:

A second booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation or are living with conditions considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Separately and in addition, based on newly published data, the CDC said adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Until now, the FDA had only cleared fourth doses for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, or a fifth shot.

When the CDC issued its recommendation on Tuesday, the agency pointed to the recent omicron surge, noting how those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized.

According to the CDC, the updated recommendations “acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations including those who are elderly or over the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions, along with the currently available data on vaccine and booster effectiveness.”

“This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Walensky added that the CDC, in collaboration with FDA and public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for other ages and populations.

Following Walensky’s decision, local health boards and departments can now make their own recommendations.

Currently, vaccine data from the R.I. Department of Health shows just 39.4% of all Rhode Island residents and 47% of residents 18 and older have received a booster dose.

However, the state boasts larger vaccination rates for the primary series, with 81.3% of all residents and 91.2% of residents 18 and older vaccinated.

It was not immediately clear on Tuesday how data for the second boosters will be tracked nationally and locally.

The R.I. Department of Health’s COVID-19 Response Data page will be adjusted “shortly” to reflect the CDC’s new community level guidance, spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said in an email to 12 News on Tuesday.

The CDC’s new guidance is meant to help communities decide which prevention steps to take based on the latest data. The CDC said levels can be low, medium, or high, which are determined by the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, along with the number of hospital beds being used and hospital admissions.

The CDC’s Community Level page shows Rhode Island’s counties are all currently listed at low risk.

On Tuesday, new CDC data showed BA.2, the highly contagious subvariant of omicron, became the most dominant strain of COVID-19, causing an estimated 54.9% of new cases last week.

It’s not immediately clear how many omicron (B.1.1.529) cases vs. the omicron subvariant (BA.2) have been sequenced in Rhode Island. Wendelken said all the omicron sub-lineages are grouped together on the Health Department’s variant data page.

On Tuesday, the Health Department released its weekly metrics which showed the percent of positive cases, new hospital admissions, and new cases per 100,000 population were all down from the week prior.

The state reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one additional COVID-19 death, while 51 patients remain hospitalized with the virus.