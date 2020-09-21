34 new COVID-19 cases found at PC as widespread testing continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More new COVID-19 cases have popped up at Providence College as the school tests its entire student body and staff.

“We tested almost 2,500 students between Friday and Saturday,” PC spokesperson Steve Maurano said Monday. “The Department of Health has requested we test the entire student body and out of those over 2500 tests, we had 34 new positives.”

The increased testing comes as the college tries to figure out the cause of last week’s spike in cases. After the R.I. Department of Health announced 120 people at PC had tested positive, Maurano said the school temporarily shifted to full remote learning and utilized its on-campus testing facilities over the weekend.

Additionally, Maurano said PC officials will work to make sure students abide by the stay-at-home order that’s in effect. On-campus residents are not allowed to leave campus, while off-campus students may not leave their apartments.

“We’ve been monitoring the neighborhood and we’ve seen very little activity,” Maurano added. “We have been delivering food to students and they have been getting other deliveries as well.”

Maurano said PC officials should have a decision by later this week on whether they will have to extend remote learning past September 26.

The school also recommends that students of other nearby colleges and employees of area businesses who regularly interact with PC students to get tested, whether they’re experiencing symptoms or not.

