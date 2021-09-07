33 lawmakers ask McKee to amend vaccination mandate for health workers

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly three dozen state representatives wrote to Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday asking him to scrap an Oct. 1 deadline for Rhode Island health workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or else lose their jobs.

“This is not an anti-vaccination or anti-science statement to the governor,” state Rep. Arthur Corvese, who spearheaded the bipartisan letter, told 12 News. “We’ve made it clear in the body of the statement: we urge all adults to get vaccinated.”

But, he said, “what we don’t want to see is those individuals who’ve been lauded as saviors and heroes for the last year and a half — we don’t want to see them on the unemployment line. … We want our people to be vaccinated, but we also want our people to be employed.”

Corvese, D-North Providence, said the lawmakers want the McKee administration to “come up with appropriate guidelines” so that unvaccinated health workers can remain employed “and still protect the public health.” While the letter offered no specifics, some jurisdictions are allowing unvaccinated individuals to instead submit to regular testing, including the city of Providence.

The letter — which calls the mandate “extreme and unjust” — was signed by 24 Democrats and nine Republicans. The group said if McKee doesn’t change the deadline or ease the rules around mandatory vaccinations, the General Assembly should reconvene to override it. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi himself signaled some unease with the policy last week.

McKee, a Democrat who took office in March, has stood by the new rule despite protests from some medical workers, saying he has consulted with hospital executives and believes it is in the best interest of patient safety. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has imposed a similar mandate for workers at nursing homes and home care providers, with an Oct. 31 deadline in his state.

“They know that the safer they are, the safer the people they are serving are,” McKee said at a news conference last week. “At this point, we are not moving off of that.”

(Story continues below.)

Care New England President and CEO Dr. James Fanale said Friday that about 85% of health care workers are currently vaccinated at his hospital group, the second-largest in Rhode Island. He said hospital leaders will continue holding vaccination clinics and workshops ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline.

“While Care New England truly values each member of our staff, and respects the personal choice of individuals to make the best decisions for themselves and their families, it has a responsibility offer its patients peace of mind by providing them access to fully vaccinated health care workers to preserve their overall well-being,” Fanale said in a statement.

“Those who opt not to get vaccinated are choosing not to fulfill a requirement of their position and will no longer be allowed to work,” Fanale added.

But the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care, which represents various state-licensed providers, projected last week that it staff resignations tied to the vaccine mandate would lead to a shortage of workers equivalent to nearly 5% of the patients and clinics its members serve.

“Home care patients and clients have the right to allow unvaccinated persons to live and visit their homes,” Nicholas Oliver, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

Corvese insisted that the letter was neither criticism of McKee nor R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, saying the state’s top health official “has done a more than admirable job in protecting the populous of Rhode Island.”

Rhode Island now boasts one of the country’s highest vaccination rates, Corvese noted, but “you’re never going to bat 1.000.”

In addition to Corvese, the letter’s other Democratic signatories are Reps. Samuel Azzinaro, Nathan Biah, Edward Cardillo Jr., Steven Casey, Julie Casimiro, Gregory Costantino, Robert Craven Sr., Grace Diaz, Deborah Felella, Bernard Hawkins, Ray Hull, Charlene Lima, Steven Lima, James McLaughlin, Mary Duffy Messier, Thomas Noret, William O’Brien, Ramon Perez, Robert Phillips, Patricia Serpa, Carlos Tobon, Camille Vella-Wilkinson and Anastasia Williams.

House Minority Leader Blake Filippi and every other member of the House Republican caucus signed the letter with one exception, Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, R-Cranston, who is a licensed hospital worker.

State Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, quickly pushed back at the letter. “Vaccine mandates are not new or unique,” she wrote on Twitter, saying the representatives’ argument “misses the point of vulnerable patients who need medical care and to be treated safely.”

State Sen. Alana DiMario, D-Narragansett, said health workers are required to get vaccinated against a number of other illnesses as a condition of employment, from flu to rubella. “This is not a political decision, it’s a public health decision,” she wrote on Twitter.