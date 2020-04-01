3 Newport firefighters test positive for COVID-19

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three firefighters in Newport have tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokesperson said Wednesday.

All three firefighters are currently under self-quarantine and are recovering at home, the city spokesperson said.

“At this time, there is no impact on our public safety readiness,” the city spokesperson said in a statement.

At the onset of the outbreak, the city spokesperson said the Newport Fire Department began mandatory screens prior to reporting for duty and adopted strict sanitation and social distancing practices.

In response to the test results, the Newport Fire Department put into action an additional contingency staff protocol.

“However, like other communities, Newport’s first responders are unfortunately not immune to the outbreak and their critical life-saving responsibilities place them at a higher risk of exposure than the general public,” the city spokesperson said. “The city was fully prepared for this likelihood and will remain vigilant in ensuring the continued health and safety of the community throughout the current outbreak.”

