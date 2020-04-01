1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

3 Newport firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport fire - Catherine Street_162612

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three firefighters in Newport have tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokesperson said Wednesday.

All three firefighters are currently under self-quarantine and are recovering at home, the city spokesperson said.

“At this time, there is no impact on our public safety readiness,” the city spokesperson said in a statement.

At the onset of the outbreak, the city spokesperson said the Newport Fire Department began mandatory screens prior to reporting for duty and adopted strict sanitation and social distancing practices.

In response to the test results, the Newport Fire Department put into action an additional contingency staff protocol.

“However, like other communities, Newport’s first responders are unfortunately not immune to the outbreak and their critical life-saving responsibilities place them at a higher risk of exposure than the general public,” the city spokesperson said. “The city was fully prepared for this likelihood and will remain vigilant in ensuring the continued health and safety of the community throughout the current outbreak.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com