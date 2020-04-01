2nd Massachusetts veterans home reports COVID-19 death

Dr. Sherry Yu demonstrates a free-standing booth for COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. The isolation booths were created by a collaboration of the hospital’s clinical leaders and engineering team, inspired by a South Korean research design. The booths separate clinicians from patients, protect front line providers, and reduce the need for personal protective equipment. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — A resident of another veterans care center in Massachusetts has died of COVID-19.

The confirmation Wednesday of the death at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home came a day after state officials reported 13 resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. At least six of those are coronavirus-related.

Gov. Charlie Baker said he has hired an independent investigator. Also, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is building several isolation booths that allow medical workers to test people from behind the safety of a plastic panel. And the DCU Center in Worcester is being converted to a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.