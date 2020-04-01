1  of  2
Live Now
Goverrnor Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health daily coronavirus briefing Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker holds daily briefing while visiting the Field Medical Station being set up in Worcester
Closings & Delays
There are currently 16 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

2nd Massachusetts veterans home reports COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by: MARK PRATT and RODRIQUE NGOWI Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Sherry Yu demonstrates a free-standing booth for COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. The isolation booths were created by a collaboration of the hospital’s clinical leaders and engineering team, inspired by a South Korean research design. The booths separate clinicians from patients, protect front line providers, and reduce the need for personal protective equipment. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — A resident of another veterans care center in Massachusetts has died of COVID-19.

The confirmation Wednesday of the death at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home came a day after state officials reported 13 resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. At least six of those are coronavirus-related.

Gov. Charlie Baker said he has hired an independent investigator. Also, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is building several isolation booths that allow medical workers to test people from behind the safety of a plastic panel. And the DCU Center in Worcester is being converted to a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com