2nd coronavirus death in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed Saturday a second person in Massachusetts has died from COVID-19 related illness.
The patient is identified as a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County. Health officials said she had a pre-existing condition predisposing her to more severe disease.
The announcement comes after a man in his 80s in Suffolk County with pre-existing medical conditions died Thursday after contracting novel coronavirus, according to DPH.
More than 5,200 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs. 525 people have tested positive.
