Closings & Delays
There are currently 46 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

2nd coronavirus death in Massachusetts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed Saturday a second person in Massachusetts has died from COVID-19 related illness.

The patient is identified as a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County. Health officials said she had a pre-existing condition predisposing her to more severe disease.

The announcement comes after a man in his 80s in Suffolk County with pre-existing medical conditions died Thursday after contracting novel coronavirus, according to DPH.

More than 5,200 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs. 525 people have tested positive.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com