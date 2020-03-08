28 total presumptive and confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health on Sunday announced 15 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the state to 28.

Health officials said all 15 new cases had a direct connection to a Biogen employee conference in late February.

The patients are identified as eight men and seven women ranging in age from 30s to 60s. All are in quarantine at their homes and are being monitored by the department of health.

The presumptive positive test samples will now be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

As of Sunday, 23 of the presumptive cases in Massachusetts are associated with the same Biogen employee meeting.