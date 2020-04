BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health on Saturday announced 24 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total in the state up to 216.

Health officials said there are 1,334 new cases for a total of 11,736. So far, 68,800 people in Massachusetts have been tested for the virus.

The latest reported deaths included men and women ranging in age from their 60s to 90s. Roughly half of those patients had preexisting conditions.

