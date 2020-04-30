24 employees test positive for COVID-19 at RI Veterans Home

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Additional COVID-19 testing at the Rhode Island Veterans Home revealed two dozen staff members have contracted the virus while the number of infected residents remained the same.
The facility began testing all residents and employees after one of each tested positive last week.
On Monday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 11 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
David Levesque, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, said the total remained at 12 on Thursday.
The facility has isolated the infected residents and notified their families.
