Live Now
Mass. Gov. Baker, Boston Mayor Walsh to make an announcement on this year’s Boston Marathon
Closings & Delays
There are currently 18 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // Local Event Cancellations | Local Colleges & Universities | RI Health Dept. | MA Health Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Sports Impacts | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

2020 Masters Tournament Postponed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH LIVE // Mass. Gov. Baker, Boston Mayor Walsh to make an announcement on this year’s Boston Marathon

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Augusta National decided Monday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.

Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full schedule of events through the year.

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

The Big Tournament: Complete Coverage

More Big Tournament

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com