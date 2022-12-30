If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Providence and Kent counties are now at the “high” level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Bristol, Washington and Newport counties are at the “medium” level.

“The relatively small increase in COVID-19 activity that Rhode Island is currently seeing is not expected to last long,” a release from the health department read.

The CDC sets these levels weekly to show how the virus is currently affecting each county.

Respiratory viruses — COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — have been spreading quickly as many gather with friends and family over the holidays.

The CDC recommends that those in “high” counties get tested and wear high-quality masks while in crowded, indoor public settings. The CDC recommends those in “medium” counties should consider self-testing and masking when around those who are at high risk for getting very sick.

Full recommendations for each community level from the CDC are available online.