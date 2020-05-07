2 residents of RI Veterans Home die after contracting COVID-19

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Two residents of the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol died this week after contracting COVID-19, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) confirms.

The two residents were in their 70s and had underlying health conditions, EOHHS said.

As of Sunday, 17 residents of the home had tested positive for the virus, most of whom are asymptomatic, while two dozen staff members have also tested positive.

A spokesperson said they have done another round of resident and staff testing and they expect those results later on Thursday.

The Veterans Home, which is home to nearly 200 wartime veterans, previously quarantined residents who lived near diagnosed residents, according to spokesperson David Levesque.

Staff members who work inside the home, but asked not to be identified, told Target 12 the residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus have been moved into two the home’s six “neighborhoods,” or units over the weekend.

Several staff members have said there is a shortage of PPE and is being shared by nurses and others who enter rooms of COVID-positive residents.

A resident who declined to be identified tells Target 12 that there has been a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants, and those that are there are often being forced to work overtime to maintain coverage.

