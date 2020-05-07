Breaking News
2 residents of RI Veterans Home die after contracting COVID-19
1  of  2
Live Now
Massachusetts Governor Baker Coronavirus Briefing Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

2 residents of RI Veterans Home die after contracting COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol. (file photo)

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Two residents of the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol died this week after contracting COVID-19, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) confirms.

The two residents were in their 70s and had underlying health conditions, EOHHS said.

As of Sunday, 17 residents of the home had tested positive for the virus, most of whom are asymptomatic, while two dozen staff members have also tested positive.

A spokesperson said they have done another round of resident and staff testing and they expect those results later on Thursday.

The Veterans Home, which is home to nearly 200 wartime veterans, previously quarantined residents who lived near diagnosed residents, according to spokesperson David Levesque.

Staff members who work inside the home, but asked not to be identified, told Target 12 the residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus have been moved into two the home’s six “neighborhoods,” or units over the weekend.

Several staff members have said there is a shortage of PPE and is being shared by nurses and others who enter rooms of COVID-positive residents.

A resident who declined to be identified tells Target 12 that there has been a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants, and those that are there are often being forced to work overtime to maintain coverage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m.- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
  •  1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com