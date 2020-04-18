1,970 new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, 156 deaths

BOSTON (WPRI) — Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increased by 1,970 on Saturday for a total of 36,372, according to state health officials.

The Department of Public Health said 156 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,560.

Five patients from Bristol County are among the latest deaths; a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.

The state reported 8,062 new tests were conducted, bringing the total to 156,806.

On Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker toured the Boston Hope Field Medical Station, which is housed at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

“These field hospitals are crucial in reducing the strain on Massachusetts healthcare system and have helped us add a significant number of beds as we deal with the surge,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Baker said the Boston field hospital, which is the state’s largest, will provide an additional 1-thousand beds and already began caring for patients last week.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines