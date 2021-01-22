CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
1,900 COVID-19 vaccines spoiled at hospital in Boston after freezer failure

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (WPRI) — About 1,900 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are spoiled at a VA Medical Center in Boston after a freezer there failed.

A spokesperson for the VA says a contractor accidentally unplugged the freezer while cleaning.

The freezer has an alarm system in case something like this were to happen, but officials say it did not go off. An investigation is underway to determine why.

More doses are on the way to that facility, and the spokesperson says their vaccine distribution should not be interrupted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

