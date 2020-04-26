12 RESPONDS //
169 more deaths and 1,590 new cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts

Coronavirus

FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Health officials in Massachusetts reported 169 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday, and 1,590 news cases of the coronavirus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said there have now been 54,938 total cases with 2,899 total deaths in the state.

In Bristol County, there have been 2,923 cases and 134 deaths. Barnstable County has had 772 cases and 37 deaths.

A total of 236,100 people have been tested in Massachusetts.

