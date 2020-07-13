165 new COVID-19 cases in RI since Friday; hospitalizations tick up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Monday announced 165 more Rhode Islanders have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, as the number of patients who’ve died or been hospitalized with the virus rose.

In its first data update since Friday, the Health Department said 48 people tested positive for the first time on Friday, followed by 78 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

Rhode Island’s coronavirus death toll rose to 984, up from 976 on Friday, with six of those deaths occurring in the last three days, according to the Health Department.

The number of Rhode Islanders reported hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 67, up from 61 reported Friday, with three of those patients under intensive care and four on ventilators. (Some hospitals now have the ability to vent patients outside the ICU, according to the Health Department.)

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines