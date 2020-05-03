158 new deaths in Massachusetts; 1,824 new cases

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health confirmed 158 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday. There have now been 4,004 deaths in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases increased by 1,824 to a total of 68,087.

About 5% of the total amount of cases are currently hospitalized. 904 people remain in the ICU.

The DPH said a total of 314,646 people in Massachusetts have been tested for the coronavirus, with 15,652 tests reported on May 3.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

