1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

158 new deaths in Massachusetts; 1,824 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP file Photo/John Minchillo)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health confirmed 158 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday. There have now been 4,004 deaths in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases increased by 1,824 to a total of 68,087.

View breakdown of coronavirus numbers>

About 5% of the total amount of cases are currently hospitalized. 904 people remain in the ICU.

The DPH said a total of 314,646 people in Massachusetts have been tested for the coronavirus, with 15,652 tests reported on May 3.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 4 p.m. – ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
  • TBD – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com