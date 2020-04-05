Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

15 new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts; 231 total

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BOSTON (WPRI) — The coronavirus has claimed 15 more lives in Massachusetts, health officials said on Sunday.

The death toll in the commonwealth from COVID-19 now stands at 231, according to the Department of Public Health.

The latest reported deaths included a man in 70s and two women in their 70s and 80s from Bristol County.

There are now 12,500 confirmed cases of the disease, up 764 from Saturday. A total of 71,937 people in Massachusetts have been tested.

See the full DPH breakdown of cases by county>>

On Sunday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced stricter social distancing measures for residents in his city.

He encouraged everyone to wear face covering over their mouth and nose in public, whether going to the grocery store or just for a walk.

The mayor also issued a public health advisory, asking everyone except essential workers to stay home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

“This is bigger than any one person – this is about the greater good of our people. Stay safe, stay inside, and let’s get through this together,” Walsh said.

As of Sunday, 15 residents of Boston have died from COVID-19.

