BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 146 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,706.
Health officials said coronavirus cases increased by 1,705 to 38,077. There were 5,435 new tests conducted since Saturday for a total of 162,241.
There number of confirmed cases in Bristol County now stands at 632.
See the breakdown of cases by county>
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- 146 more deaths, 1,705 new cases reported in Massachusetts
- Birthday boy surprised with movie car parade
- Southcoast employees smile through their masks
- Walk-up COVID-19 testing to start in Providence Tuesday
- 13 new deaths in RI Sunday, bringing total to 150