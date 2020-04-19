Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

146 more deaths, 1,705 new cases reported in Massachusetts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 146 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,706.

Health officials said coronavirus cases increased by 1,705 to 38,077. There were 5,435 new tests conducted since Saturday for a total of 162,241.

There number of confirmed cases in Bristol County now stands at 632.

See the breakdown of cases by county>

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com