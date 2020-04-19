146 more deaths, 1,705 new cases reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 146 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,706.

Health officials said coronavirus cases increased by 1,705 to 38,077. There were 5,435 new tests conducted since Saturday for a total of 162,241.

There number of confirmed cases in Bristol County now stands at 632.

