Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News!
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

130 more deaths in Massachusetts; 1,952 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health on Saturday announced 130 new COVID-19 deaths bringing the total number in the state to 3,846.

There have now been 66,263 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up 1,952 from Friday.

So far, 298,994 tests have been conducted.

See the breakdown of coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts >

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order requiring members of the public to wear a face covering while in public.

“The public is required to wear a face covering at all times in grocery stores, retail stores or on public transportation,” Baker said.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, May 6 and does not apply to children under the age of 2.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 4 p.m. – ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
  • TBD – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com