130 more deaths in Massachusetts; 1,952 new coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health on Saturday announced 130 new COVID-19 deaths bringing the total number in the state to 3,846.

There have now been 66,263 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up 1,952 from Friday.

So far, 298,994 tests have been conducted.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order requiring members of the public to wear a face covering while in public.

“The public is required to wear a face covering at all times in grocery stores, retail stores or on public transportation,” Baker said.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, May 6 and does not apply to children under the age of 2.

