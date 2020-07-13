12 Town Hall: Where things stand for RI tourism industry

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Back in May, Eyewitness News hosted a town hall with travel and tourism experts in Rhode Island to discuss the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, we caught up with industry leaders to see how things are going as we reach the midpoint of the summer season and the state has further reopened its economy.

In the above video, Eyewitness News anchors Danielle North and Patrick Little are joined by Evan Smith, CEO of Discover Newport, Matt Sheaff, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Outreach at Rhode Island Commerce, and Kristen Adamo, President and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau.