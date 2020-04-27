1  of  2
12 Town Hall: Four RI mayors outline pandemic response, challenges

by: WPRI.com Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the state continues its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Eyewitness News wanted to know more about how the pandemic is affecting communities across Rhode Island.

Eyewitness News Anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy spoke with the mayors of some of the state’s hardest-hit communities:

  • Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
  • Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien
  • North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi
  • Cranston Mayor Allan Fung

In the above video, the mayors answer viewer questions and discuss their response t the pandemic, including the successes and challenges they’ve faced.

