12 Town Hall: Four RI mayors outline pandemic response, challenges

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the state continues its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Eyewitness News wanted to know more about how the pandemic is affecting communities across Rhode Island.

Eyewitness News Anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy spoke with the mayors of some of the state’s hardest-hit communities:

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung

In the above video, the mayors answer viewer questions and discuss their response t the pandemic, including the successes and challenges they’ve faced.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines