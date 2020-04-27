EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the state continues its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Eyewitness News wanted to know more about how the pandemic is affecting communities across Rhode Island.
Eyewitness News Anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy spoke with the mayors of some of the state’s hardest-hit communities:
- Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
- Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien
- North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi
- Cranston Mayor Allan Fung
In the above video, the mayors answer viewer questions and discuss their response t the pandemic, including the successes and challenges they’ve faced.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Información de coronavirus para el lunes, 27 de Abril
- Health officials ready new guidelines as restrictions ease
- 12 Town Hall: Four RI mayors outline pandemic response, challenges
- 12 Responds: Important stimulus deadline for people on SSI with kids
- Inmate released in COVID-19 order arrested for swinging sword at woman