12 Town Hall: How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted RI restaurants

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island restaurants were allowed to begin outdoor dining during the summer, but not all of them were able to take advantage of that opportunity.

Last week, we took a look at the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the restaurant industry. 12 News spoke to two local restaurant owners and covered a wide range of topics including how their businesses fared over the summer months.

In the above video, Eyewitness News anchor Danielle North is joined by Dino Passaretta from Vanda, and Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu, along with Matt Sheaff from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.

